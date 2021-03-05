Murder suspects identified
Hamilton Police have identified two suspects in the shooting death of Tyler Pratt last Sunday on Arvin Avenue in Stoney Creek. Police have issued warrants for two suspects involved in the Tyler Pratt homicide and the attempted murder of a second victim.
Oliver Karafa, 28-years-old, and Yun (Lucy) Lu Li, 25-years-old, are wanted for 1st Degree Murder. Both suspects reside in Toronto and police believe they have left the area.
Hamilton Police have recovered the vehicles believed to have been involved in the incident and are seeking to locate Karafa and Li. Anyone with information is asked not to approach the individuals and notify police.
Hamilton Police Service acknowledged the assistance they received from the public during this investigation. They are asking those with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Karafa and Li to contact Det. David Tsuchida by calling 905-546-4123. To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com
On February 28, 2021, just after 7:15 p.m., the Hamilton Police Service responded to a shooting that occurred in the area of 347 Arvin Avenue, Stoney Creek. A 26-year-old woman was located suffering from serious injuries and transported to hospital. The body of Pratt, 39, subsequently located near the area.