Hamilton Mountain race begins as Scott Duvall announces retirement

At a time when many on-line news services are moving to paywalls the Bay Observer prefers to try a different approach that involves the Bay Observer family.

Coverage of local news has never been more important in our democratic society as the number of news voices has diminished. You can help us not only maintain the quality coverage we have been providing, but to improve it, by allowing us to being more voices and more coverage to our loyal readers and followers.

For more than a dozen years the Bay Observer has been providing a fresh perspective on the important local events and issues that face our communities.

Whenever the next federal election is called the riding of Hamilton Mountain will be up for grabs. Scott Duvall, NDP Member of Parliament for Hamilton Mountain, issued a statement today announcing he will not seek re-election.

“After careful consideration and several conversations with my family, I have made the decision to not seek re-election in the next federal election. The honour of representing the people of Hamilton Mountain in the House of Commons has been an exciting and rewarding experience, but I believe it is time to leave room for others to continue this great work. The pandemic has given me an opportunity to spend more time at home with loved ones and I’m excited by the opportunity to do more of that. Duvall thanked his leader Jagmeet Singh and his family and added, “And of course, I’d like to thank you, the people of Hamilton. It has been a privilege to serve and to work with you as a Steelworker, as your City Councillor and as your Member of Parliament.”

NDP stronghold since 2006

Duvall was first elected in the 2015 Election and re-elected in 2019. The Riding has been an NDP stronghold since 2006 when Chris Charlton was elected. She went on to serve three terms. The news will give local Liberals some renewed energy, as the seat has a Liber tradition as well. Liberal Beth Phinney represented the riding for 18 years.

The 64-year-old Duvall served nine years on Hamilton City Council before being elected to the House of Commons. Prior to that he was a steelworkers union executive and served as president of his local.

In his statement Duvall said. “I will continue working with my NDP colleagues to help get families through this pandemic. And I will keep pushing the Liberal government to do what’s right and stand by workers and seniors, instead of wealthy corporations. I look forward to campaigning with Jagmeet and the next NDP candidate on Hamilton Mountain, as we work to keep our winning tradition for the NDP in this riding.”