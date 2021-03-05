Great music and a chance to support the Burlington Food Bank
Three-time JUNO nominees and Billboard Charting Sultans of String will support the fight against hunger in Burlington with their new video and livestream food bank fundraising concert. The concert will take place Sunday March 21 at 7PM EST, (6:00pm CST / 4:00 PST).
They are asking for a $5 minimum donation. 100% of the admission fee goes to the Burlington Food Bank, where anyone from Burlington can receive help with putting food on their table.
This project us generously supported by the City of Burlington Arts & Culture Fund.
For Tickets click here.
The new video is set to the Sultans’ song, Summer in Tehranto, that features Amir Amiri, Naghmeh Farahmand, Demetrios Petsalakis, Mehmet Akatay, and Gundem Yayli Grubu, as well as cameo appearances by many more of their collaborators speaking about the project!
Sultans of String are also celebrating with a multimedia Livestream with live performances, guest appearances, spoken word, conversation and video exclusives by Sultans of String along with these incredible collaborators:
• Ahmed Moneka • Amir Amiri • Anh Phung
• Anwar Khurshid • Donné Roberts • Dr. Duke Redbird • Fethi Nadjem
• Ifrah Mansour • Robi Botos • Tamar Ilana • Yukiko Tsutsui
On their seventh album, Refuge, The Sultans of String bring their unique brand of musical synergy and collaboration to bear on 13 songs that speak to the challenges facing the world’s displaced peoples–their stories, their songs, their persistence and their humanity.
Joined by an international cast, some of whom are recent immigrants to North America, the celebrated quintet immerses themselves in the plight of the international refugee, and the humanitarian response that should greet everyone in search of a home.