Electric Bus funding announcement: Could it happen in Hamilton? Bill Kelly and John Best discuss
Thursday, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna announced $2.75 billion in funding to allow municipal transit systems to convert their fleets to E-buses. Actually, the switch to zero emission public transit has already begun.
E-Buses in several Canadian Cities
In Vancouver, BC, TransLink recently added 15 new battery-electric buses to its fleet, allowing for the full electrification of its route 100, a key milestone towards its longer term objectives of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 and transitioning its entire fleet to renewable energy by 2050.
In Prince Edward Island, the province has committed to replacing all of its 300 school buses with electric vehicles in the coming years.
In Guelph, the municipal government has an electrification strategy that will see it replace 35 operational diesel buses with electric buses and add an additional 30 new electric buses to its fleet. The city will also build a new bus storage facility with charging stations for the buses.
London Ontario also is working on a plan to convert its entire fleet to E Buses.
E Bus manufacturing capacity
Canada already has a growing electric vehicle manufacturing sector. Nova Bus in Saint-Eustache, Lion Electrique in Saint-Jérôme, GreenPower in Vancouver and New Flyer in Winnipeg are examples of companies that have been manufacturing E buses.
The announcement prompted CHML’s Bill Kelly to discuss the possible implications of this announcement, with the push in Hamilton to get Minister McKenna to fund LRT.