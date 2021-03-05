Big jump in provincial COVID cases
After several days that saw new COVID cases in Ontario dip below 1000, Ontario is reporting 1,250 cases of COVID19. There were 22 additional deaths reported, the highest daily count in more than a week. Over 64,700 tests were completed. Locally, there are 337 new cases in Toronto, 167 in Peel and 129 in York Region. Hospitalizations dropped to 643—the lowest number this year. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 820,714 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
Hamilton reported 34 new cases, Halton 52
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 34 new COVID cases-down nine from Wednesday. There were two deaths reported after four straight days with no new fatalities. There were no new outbreaks to report but the outbreak at the Hamilton Detention Centre that started on February 15, added three more cases for a total of 63—48 inmates and 15 staff. Hospitalizations remained stable at 45 cases.
Halton’s COVID case count was up by 14 to 52, 21 of them were in Milton and another 17 in Oakville. Burlington reported 10 and Halton Hills four. There were no deaths reported in Halton and hospitalizations dropped from 20 to 14.