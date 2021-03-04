Taste of Burlington honours “Wicked Awesome Servers”

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

If you agree that local journalism is worth your support, will you consider making a donation of any size?

At a time when many on-line news services are moving to paywalls the Bay Observer prefers to try a different approach that involves the Bay Observer family.

Coverage of local news has never been more important in our democratic society as the number of news voices has diminished. You can help us not only maintain the quality coverage we have been providing, but to improve it, by allowing us to being more voices and more coverage to our loyal readers and followers.

For more than a dozen years the Bay Observer has been providing a fresh perspective on the important local events and issues that face our communities.

Downtown Burlington has launched a program recognizing frontline hospitality staff for their positive attitudes and extra efforts to ensure customer safety.

Kelly Harris, Marketing Specialist at Tourism Burlington and Coordinator of the Taste of Burlington program shares her excitement about this new initiative: “We are pleased to launch this new reward program and thankful for the partnership with Nickel Brook and PV&V Insurance. It’s been an extremely hard time for the hospitality industry and we are hopeful that this brings some positivity and smiles to an industry that needs it right now”.

“There is no doubt that the hospitality industry has been hit hard during this pandemic and our restaurants and their staff have had to make many changes in the way they do business. This often means more work for the frontline staff, with extra cleaning and protocols in place, to help ensure customer and staff safety.”

“We have received comments from several diners on the great service and protocols in place by our restaurants and how they felt safe while dining out or picking up their food. We felt it was important that the servers, frontline staff and restaurants heard that feedback and were recognized for their efforts during these challenging times.”

Wicked Awesome Server

“That’s why we are launching the Wicked Awesome Server Recognition Program, in partnership with our friends at Nickel Brook Brewing Co and with sponsorship from PV&V Insurance.”

“We are asking the public and restaurant staff to nominate a server they feel is deserving of recognition for going above and beyond to ensure customer safety while dining. Each week we will choose a winner from these nominations and they will be presented with a prize pack. Nominations can be sent to info@tourismburlington.com and should include the name of the server, the restaurant where they work and a brief explanation as to why they are deserving. “

“We will post a list of servers who have been recognized on the Taste of Burlington website. Each server will receive a Wicked Awesome prize pack from Nickel Brook Brewing Co, a gift card for Mapleview Centre thanks to PV&V Insurance and a $25 gift card to the Downtown Burlington business of their choice thanks to that Burlington Downtown Business Association.”

Information and a list of servers who have been awarded will be posted at

Wicked Awesome Server.

For more information on the Taste of Burlington program please visit tasteofburlington.ca, contact us at 905-634-5594 or email kelly.harris@burlington.ca