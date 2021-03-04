Hamilton reports 34 new COVID cases
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 34 new COVID cases-down nine from Wednesday. There were two deaths reported after four straight days with no new fatalities. There were no new outbreaks to report but the outbreak at the Hamilton Detention Centre that started on February 15, added three more cases for a total of 63—48 inmates and 15 staff. Hospitalizations remained stable at 45 cases.
Halton’s COVID case count was up by 14 to 52, 21 of them were in Milton and another 17 in Oakville. Burlington reported 10 and Halton Hills four. There were no deaths reported in Halton and hospitalizations dropped from 20 to 14.
Ontario case count below 1000
Ontario is reporting 994 cases of COVID19 with ten deaths. Over 65,600 tests were completed, for a positivity rate of just over 1.5 percent, Locally, there are 298 new cases in Toronto, 171 in Peel and 64 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 784,828 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
Hospitalizations in Ontario dropped by 19 to 649 and patients on ventilators showed a significant drop from to 183.