Another sub-1000 COVID case day in Ontario
Ontario is reporting 994 cases of COVID19 with ten deaths. Over 65,600 tests were completed, for a positivity rate of just over 1.5 percent, Locally, there are 298 new cases in Toronto, 171 in Peel and 64 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 784,828 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
Hospitalizations in Ontario dropped by 19 to 649 and patients on ventilators showed a significant drop from to 183.
Hamilton reported no new deaths
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 43 new COVID cases, an increase of eight from Tuesday. For the fourth straight day Hamilton reported no new deaths. Two new outbreaks were reported –one at West Valley Suite where one resident tested positive; the other was at Nicayne Metal Processing where three staff tested positive. Hospitalizations remained stable at 44 cases.
Halton’s COVID case count also increased by ten to 38—21 of which were in Oakville. Milton had nine, Halton Hills five and Burlington three. There were two deaths reported in Halton.