Another day with new COVID cases below 1000 in Ontario
Ontario is reporting 958 cases of COVID19 and 17 deaths. Over 52,600 tests were completed. Locally, there are 249 new cases in Toronto, 164 in Peel and 92 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 754,419 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Hospitalizations dropped by nine to 668 and ICU cases reduced by 10 to 274.
Local counts down, no deaths
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 35 new COVID cases down from 54 yesterday. For the third straight day there were no new deaths reported in Hamilton. Hospitalizations increased by four to 45. There were no new outbreaks and single digit increases at some of the existing outbreak locations. Hamilton General; Hospital Unit 5 West reported three additional cases bringing the total to seven—four patients and three staff.
Halton Public Health reported 28 new cases and also no deaths for three days running. Halton Hills accounted for nine new cases, Burlington and Oakville seven each and Milton five.