Hamilton COVID case up slightly, no deaths for 4th day
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 43 new COVID cases, an increase of eight from Tuesday. For the fourth straight day Hamilton reported no new deaths. Two new outbreaks were reported –one at West Valley Suite where one resident tested positive; the other was at Nicayne Metal Processing where three staff tested positive. Hospitalizations remained stable at 44 cases.
Halton’s COVID case count also increased by ten to 38—21 of which were in Oakville. Milton had nine, Halton Hills five and Burlington three. There were two deaths reported in Halton.
Ontario count below 1000
Ontario is reporting 958 cases of COVID19 and 17 deaths. Over 52,600 tests were completed. Locally, there are 249 new cases in Toronto, 164 in Peel and 92 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 754,419 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Hospitalizations dropped by nine to 668 and ICU cases reduced by 10 to 274.