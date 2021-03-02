Police hope video will help solve Arvin Avenue homicide
Hamilton Police say they are expecting there will be a large amount of surveillance video available as they investigate the city’s third homicide of the year after the body of a male was found near Arvin Avenue. Police say persons driving along Arvin Avenue in Stoney Creek’s industrial area, first came across a severely injured 29-year-old woman on the side of the road and called police.
When police arrived on the scene, they came across the man’s body. He has been identified as 39-year-old Tyler Pratt of British Columbia.
The female companion is suffering from serious injuries and transported to hospital. She remains in hospital in serious condition as she receives medical care. Police say they were able to speak to her briefly.
The Hamilton Police Service Major Crime Unit believe that the suspect(s) involved left in a new model white Land Rover SUV. They believe the vehicle may have sustained some damage.
Investigators are requesting members of the community who were travelling on Arvin Avenue or Barton Street East between Fruitland Road and Green Road between 7:00 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. Sunday evening to contact police with any information, dash cam or security video recordings.
Investigators are continuing to establish the motive behind the incident and urge those with information to come forward to speak with police.
Police are further requesting the assistance of the public for any information that may relate to the suspect(s) and the suspect vehicle involved. Anyone with information that could assist Police with this investigation please contact Det. David Tsuchida by calling 905-546-4123. To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com