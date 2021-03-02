Ontario COVID case count drops below 1000
Ontario is reporting 966 cases of#COVID19 and 11 deaths. Nearly 30,800 tests were completed. Locally, there are 253 new cases in Toronto, 223 in Peel and 99 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 727,021 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Hospitalizations were up by 18 to 677. There are 284 patients in ICU.
Hamilton reports no deaths or new outbreaks
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 54 new COVID cases—up from Sunday’s reported 28. There were no new deaths reported in Hamilton for the second straight day. There are 41 COVID patients in Hamilton Hospitals. There were no new outbreaks reported, but the outbreak at the Hamilton Detention Centre that started on February 15 added eight more cases, bringing the total to 58– 45 inmates and 13 staff. There were two additional cases reported at each of The Salvation Army Men’s Shelter, The Good Shepherd Men’s Centre and the Mission Services Men’s Centre.
Halton public health reported 35 cases down from Sunday’s 49. There were 10 in Oakville, nine each in Halton Hills and Milton and nine in Burlington. Hospitalization in Halton sit at 15 cases.