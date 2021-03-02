Lower COVID case counts at Local Public Health units
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 35 new COVID cases down from 54 yesterday. For the third straight day there were no new deaths reported in Hamilton. Hospitalizations increased by four to 45. There were no new outbreaks and single digit increases at some of the existing outbreak locations. Hamilton General; Hospital Unit 5 West reported three additional cases bringing the total to seven—four patients and three staff.
Halton Public Health reported 28 new cases and also no deaths for three days running. Halton Hills accounted for nine new cases, Burlington and Oakville seven each and Milton five.
Ontario is reporting 966 cases of#COVID19 and 11 deaths. Nearly 30,800 tests were completed. Locally, there are 253 new cases in Toronto, 223 in Peel and 99 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 727,021 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Hospitalizations were up by 18 to 677. There are 284 patients in ICU.