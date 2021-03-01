Stabbing victim dies, police seek third suspect
Stabbin victims, 30-year-old Simon “Tommy” Hoang died in hospital as a result of his injuries from an ambush that took place on February 10 at 646 Main Street East in Hamilton.
Jason Anthony Long (27) and Madelene Peternel (33) were initially charged with Tommy Hoang’s Attempted Murder and remain in custody. The Crown has been notified of Tommy’s death and both Long and Peternel will now face the charge of First Degree Murder. A third suspect escaped through a window as police arrived.
Jamie Lee McMaster (30) of Hamilton was arrested and charged with Accessory After the Fact for her role in assisting Jason Long to evade his arrest. She has also been remanded into custody.
Investigators are still looking to identify the third person who was directly involved in the act of attacking Tommy. He is described as male, white, 6’0 plus, athletic-looking build and may have a British accent.
Jewellery stolen from Tommy Hoang during this incident is still outstanding. Anyone who received or purchased any items from Jason Long, or anyone associated with him, between February 10 -23, is encouraged to contact police.
Anyone with information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Daryl Reid of the Major Crime Unit by calling 905-546-3825.
To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit r anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com