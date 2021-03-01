Hamilton reports 54 new COVID cases
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 54 new COVID cases—up from Sunday’s reported 28. There were no new deaths reported in Hamilton for the second straight day. There are 41 COVID patients in Hamilton Hospitals. There were no new outbreaks reported, but the outbreak at the Hamilton Detention Centre that started on February 15 added eight more cases, bringing the total to 58– 45 inmates and 13 staff. There were two additional cases reported at each of The Salvation Army Men’s Shelter, The Good Shepherd Men’s Centre and the Mission Services Men’s Centre.
Halton public health reported 35 cases down from Sunday’s 49. There were 10 in Oakville, nine each in Halton Hills and Milton and nine in Burlington. Hospitalization in Halton sit at 15 cases.
Ontario reports fewest deaths since October
Ontario is reporting 1,023 cases of COVID19 and only six deaths. The death toll is the lowest single day count since October 24th. Over 35,000 were tests completed. Locally, there are 280 new cases in Toronto, 182 in Peel and 72 in Ottawa. Hospitalizations and ICU cases remained relatively stable at 659 and 280 respectively.17,424 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday bringing total vaccination in Ontario to 704,695 doses administered.