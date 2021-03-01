GTHA Mayors and Chairs, readying for vaccine but will need financial support

Coverage of local news has never been more important in our democratic society as the number of news voices has diminished. You can help us not only maintain the quality coverage we have been providing, but to improve it, by allowing us to being more voices and more coverage to our loyal readers and followers.

Mayors and Chairs from the 11 largest municipal governments across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton say they are working to support the provincial and federal governments in the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine and preparing for the arrival of what we anticipate will be substantial additional supply. The Mayors and Chairs urge all residents to get vaccinated when they are eligible. The vaccine will protect you and your loved ones. The safe reopening of the GTHA for the long-term with no further threat of lockdowns will ultimately rely on as many people being vaccinated as possible. We believe it is important that the people we collectively serve receive consistent messaging with respect to the availability of vaccinations (including information around when, who, where, why).

All municipalities on the call, representing millions of people, are anxiously awaiting confirmation by the Province that they will be compensated for the millions of dollars in expenditures involved in delivering the vaccinations.

Municipalities need financial support for rollout

Supporting the vaccine rollout is one more example of the important work municipal governments and their local health units are doing in the fight against COVID-19. We are continuing to have good, positive discussions with the federal and provincial governments about additional support for municipalities facing other financial pressures (ie. transit and housing) due to the pandemic.

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger said, “To help stop this pandemic, we need to use all our prevention tools. COVID-19 vaccines are one of the most effective tools to protect the health of individuals and the health of our communities. Please do not let your guard down and continue to follow local public health guidelines, preventive health measures, and get the vaccine when it is available to you. We need to work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community, to reserve healthcare and hospital capacity and to protect vulnerable settings like long-term care homes.”