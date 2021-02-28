Hamilton case count drops on Sunday
Hamilton’s COVID new case count dropped again on Sunday. There were 28 new cases reported, compared to 52 Saturday and 91 on Friday. The outbreak at the Salvation Army on York Boulevard added six cases, bringing the total to 48. There were two more cases reported at the Hamilton Wentworth Detention Centre where 50 people have tested positive so far. A new outbreak was declared at Amica Dundas involving one staff, and another at Electromart where five staff have tested positive. Hamilton Public Health reported no deaths.
Halton had 49 new cases-up ten from Saturday and no deaths. There were 18 new cases in Oakville, 11 in Milton, and 10 each in Burlington and Halton Hills.
Ontario case count
Ontario is reporting 1,062 cases of COVID19 and 20 deaths. Nearly 49,200 tests were completed. Locally, there are 259 new cases in Toronto, 201 in Peel and 86 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 19167 people were vaccinated bringing the total number of vaccinations to 687,271 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.