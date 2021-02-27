Hamilton COVID count drops after Saturday’s spikes
Hamilton’s COVID new case count dropped to 52 from yesterday’s 91 new cases when there were spikes at several of the existing outbreak sites, including the Hamilton Detention Centre and the Salvation Army shelter on York Boulevard. There were two deaths reported by Hamilton Public Health. There was one new outbreak reported at Hamilton General Hospital Unit 5 West involving one patient and three staff.
Halton had 39 new cases and one death. There were 12 new cases in Oakville, 10 in Milton, nine in Burlington and eight in Halton Hills.
Ontario weekly totals up from previous week
Ontario is reporting 1,185 cases of COVID19 and 16 deaths. Over 59,400 tests were completed. Locally, there are 331 new cases in Toronto, 220 in Peel and 119 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 668,104 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. There are 680 COVID patients in Ontario hospitals and 276 of them are in ICU beds.