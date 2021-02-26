Tragic end to search for infant at Wellington Street North Address
Reports of a possible dead baby at a Wellington Street abandoned house have been confirmed.
On Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at approximately 12:05 a.m., Hamilton Police received information of suspicious circumstances at a residence on Wellington Street North and Wilson Street. Neighbours said the boarded-up semi-detached house was frequented by transients.
Hamilton Police have since located a body of what appears to be an infant, buried in the basement of the residence. The body is believed to be a newborn child. Post mortem will take place over the coming days to determine the cause of death.
Witnesses day they had been seeing a woman who was pregnant around the residence and the last time they saw her she did not appear to be pregnant.
Couple charged
Nathan O’Brien, 34 and Winnie Ensor, 24 of Hamilton have been charged with Criminal negligence causing death and Interfering with a dead body.
The Hamilton Police continue to investigate the incident and anyone with information that could assist Police are asked to call Detective Ebert at 905-546-4167.
To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com