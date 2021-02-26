Hamilton’s COVID-19 vaccination taking first steps to expand

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

As vaccine shipments to Canada begin to impropve Hamilton healthcare partners are making progress in vaccinating members of the community who fall into Phase 1 of the Province’s COVID-19 Vaccination framework. So far over 32,925 doses of COVD-19 vaccine have been administered through both the HHS fixed-site large scale clinic and the mobile clinic, with 15,275 people now fully vaccinated.

Vaccination of healthcare and community healthcare workers

The Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) fixed-site clinic has been completing the administration of 2nd doses of vaccination to healthcare workers and today restarted administering first doses to healthcare workers (from hospitals and from the community). Community healthcare workers can register to receive an appointment by visiting www.hamilton.ca/VaccineRegistration, registration for this group opened on February 24th. This is a by appointment only clinic, walk-ins are not permitted.

Vaccination of adults 85 years of age and older

With the current vaccine supply we are able to start offering vaccine to those 85 years and older. Those 80-84 years of age will become eligible over the coming weeks. A number of clinic sites are being set up:

• On March 1st, the St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton (SJHH) West 5th COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will begin to vaccinate adults 85 years of age and older. To quickly begin scheduling appointments, those who are 85 years + in this calendar year and live in Hamilton and who have received care at a Hamilton hospital or a Hamilton hospital clinic over the past six months will be contacted with an appointment time beginning today. Members of this group who have NOT received care at a Hamilton hospital or a Hamilton hospital clinic over the past six months, and would like to register for a vaccine, can call the Public Health Services COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (905) 974-9848, option 7.

Pop-up Clinics

• Beginning March 3rd, the Hamilton Public Health Services mobile clinic will be setting up pop-up vaccination clinics at the following locations

o Winona: Saltfleet Community Centre

o Glanbrook/Mount Hope: Municipal Service Centre

o Ancaster: Ancaster Rotary Club

o Dundas: Dundas Community Centre

o Waterdown/Flamborough: Harry Howell Arena

o Additional clinic sites within neighbourhoods disproportionally impacted by COVID-19 – final sites to be announced in coming days.

These are all by appointment only clinics, walk-ins are not permitted.

It’s important to note, when being contacted for an appointment, members of the public will NOT be asked for their healthcard number, social insurance number, or credit card number. Vaccinations are free of charge.

Next steps

As released yesterday, the Province is working on providing public health units with a booking tool to implement locally. Once this is launched, the following age groups will become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination: 3rd week of March for those 80 years old or older, April 15th for those aged 75+, May 1st for those aged 70+, June 1st for those aged 65+, and July 1st for those 60 and older.

Phasing and sequencing will continue to be released for additional categories as per the direction of the provincial government.

Information regarding registration, booking, and sequencing will be available on the COVID-19 Vaccines section of the City’s website at www.hamilton.ca/COVIDvaccines.