Big COVID outbreaks at Hamilton Detention Centre, shelters
Hamilton’s single day COVID case count surged to 91 due to some increases in current outbreak sites. 190 new cases were added to the outbreak at the Hamilton Detention Centre, bringing the total cases at that facility to 48—38 inmates and 10 staff. Six more cases were added to the outbreak at the Salvation Army Centre on York Boulevard, bringing the total case number there to 38. There were six more cases at The Mission Services Men’s Centre and four more at the Good Shepherd Men’s Centre. There was a new outbreak at the Mary’s Place Women’s Shelter involving two residents. Despite the outbreak surges, hospitalizations remained at 42. There were no deaths reported by Hamilton Public Health.
Halton reported 31 new cases, 12 in Oakville, 10 in Burlington, six in Milton and three in Halton Hills. There were no new deaths.
Ontario cases up
Ontario is reporting 1,258 cases of COVID19 and 28 deaths, It is the highest single-day case count in nearly two weeks. Over 64,000 tests were completed for a positivity rate of 1.96. Locally, there are 362 new cases in Toronto, 274 in Peel and 104 in York Region. As of 6:00 p.m. yesterday, 643,765 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Hospitalizations stand at 683, with 284 in intensive care.