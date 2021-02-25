Province reports 1138 new COVID cases with 66,000 tested
Ontario is reporting 1,138 cases of COVID19 and 23 deaths. Nearly 66,400 tests were completed for a positivity rate of 1,7 percent.. Locally, there are 339 new cases in Toronto, 204 in Peel and 106 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 621,960 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Hospitalizations were up by 12 cases to 687 and ICU patients dropped by four to 283.
Hamilton and Halton hospitalizations low
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 42 new COVID cases and two deaths. There are 47 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals. There was a new outbreak at Barbara Caffe Ristorante involving four staff members. Two staff at the August 8 restaurant on Wilson street tested positive, and the Amica in Stoney Creek reported one staff member testing positive.
Halton reported 37 new cases and three deaths. 14 of the new cases are in in Oakville, nine in Milton. Eight in Halton Hills and six in Burlington. There are 14 COVID patients in Halton hospitals.