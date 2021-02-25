Ontario Positivity rate drops to lowest level since October
Hamilton reported 39 new COVID cases overnight with no deaths. Hospitalizations in Hamilton reduced by five to 42. There more cases were reported at the Salvation Army on York Boulevard, bringing the total to 32. There were four new outbreaks reported. St Eugene Catholic Elementary School had one student and two staff test positive. The Juravinski Hospital Unit B3 reported two patients testing positive. There was an outbreak at St. Matthews Children’s Centre involving 1 student and one teacher, and the Hamilton Extendicare reported one staff had tested positive.
Halton Region reported 35 new cases and one death.
Ontario is reporting 1,138 cases of COVID19 and 23 deaths. Nearly 66,400 tests were completed for a positivity rate of 1,7 percent. That is the lowest positivity rate since October. Locally, there are 339 new cases in Toronto, 204 in Peel and 106 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 621,960 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Hospitalizations were up by 12 cases to 687 and ICU patients dropped by four to 283.