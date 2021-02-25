Halton vaccination clinic locations announced
Halton Region is ready to open vaccination clinics for prioritized populations once vaccine supplies are secured by the Federal Government.
Said Halton Regional Chair, Gary Carr. “Like other regions, our ability to get these sites operational is dependent on supply from the Federal Government. These clinics are in addition to our mobile teams vaccinating residents in long-term care and retirement homes, Halton Healthcare’s clinic for health care workers and our ongoing preparations to eventually provide vaccine to the rest of our community.
Clinics are located in each municipality and have been selected based on the ability to maintain health and safety measures, accessibility and amenities.
Gellert Community Centre, 10241 Eighth Line, Georgetown(Google Map link)
St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre, 1280 Dundas Street West, Oakville(Google Map link)
Compass Point Bible Church, 1500 Kerns Road, Burlington(Google Map link)
FirstOntario Arts Centre Milton, 1010 Main Street East, Milton(Google Map link)
These are initial locations and other clinics may be identified as required.
“The preparation of these clinics is an important milestone in our work to vaccinate those most at risk of becoming very sick with COVID-19,” said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region’s Medical Officer of Health. “I encourage everyone to get the vaccine when it is your turn, and in the meantime, prepare yourself and your family by reviewing credible information on the vaccines on halton.ca.”