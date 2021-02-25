Growing confidence in Vaccine shipments: Fortin
At a news conference by Federal Health officials Thursday Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin said he is confident that what has been a trickle of vaccine shipments to Canada will soon ramp up sharply. In his vaccine update Fortin said Canada has received 2.5 Million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines combined to date. This week Canada received 643,000 doses—the largest weekly shipment so far. He said he is expecting 440,000 doses each week in March and by the end of March, Canada will have received the 4 Million doses promised. After that, he said shipments will ramp up quickly and Canada will receive 10 Million doses between April and June.
Maj.-Gen Fortin acknowledged that the provinces have lacked confidence in the shipment schedules because of past glitches.
Dress rehearsal planned
He told reporters that plans are underway for a dress rehearsal of a vaccine distribution rollout that will take place March 9. The rehearsal will involve more than 100 participants from the provinces, territories, indigenous communities and other stakeholders.
Fortin said his latest, more optimistic delivery projection are based on daily contact with the manufacturers. He indicated that the Pfizer vaccine schedules have been more reliable than Moderna, but it now looks like Moderna will meet its target of delivering 2 million doses by the end of March as well.