Big cash boost for Ancaster Fair, Children’s Museum and Dundas Valley School of Art
Three local cultural and recreational venues will get capital funding from Ottawa and Queens Park.
This joint funding will support improvements to three facilities. The Ancaster Fairgrounds will benefit from the addition of a new 75,000 square foot building to accommodate larger agriculture events, as well as fairs and concerts. The new heated building will allow the Ancaster Agricultural Society to host quality events all year round. Funding will also support the construction of a 2,600 square foot addition to the Hamilton Children’s Museum, creating a larger and more accessible learning space. Dundas Valley School of Art will also benefit from faucets retrofitted with sensors to improve hygiene, energy efficient lighting, and upgraded HVAC systems.
Joint Federal-Provincial funding program
The Government of Canada’s share is $3.1 million in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $2.5 million, with the recipients contributing more than $1.8 million total toward their respective projects.
Commented Donna Skelly MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook, “The Ancaster Fairgrounds tradeshow and event facilities are currently at capacity and booked almost every weekend throughout the year. Our government’s investment of $1.34 million dollars will allow the fairgrounds to accommodate large shows that they are currently turning away. Our government is also contributing nearly $1.2 million toward the construction of an addition for the Hamilton Children’s Museum. These investments will draw more visitors to these attractions as they recover from the impact of the pandemic.”
