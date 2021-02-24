Ontario COVID deaths at a three month low
Ontario reported 1054 new cases of COVID with 54900 tests completed, resulting in a positivity rate of 1.9 percent. There were nine deaths reported—the lowest single day total since November. There are 675 people in hospital with COVID and 287 ICU patients.
Hamilton and Halton
Hamilton’s new COVIC case count was down to 38 from yesterday’s 55 cases with one death. The outbreak at the Salvation army added two more cases to total 28. There was one additional case at the Hamilton Detention Centre—also reporting 28 cases. There were three new cases at the Juravinski Hospital unit M2—now sitting at 7 in total. There was also a new outbreak at St Peter’s Retirement residence where one staff member tested positive.
Halton reported 30 new cases and one death. 10 cases were in Halton Hills, where the Amica in Georgetown added three more cases. Oakville and Milton reported 7 new cases each and Burlington six.