Hamilton reporting 42 new COVID cases

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 42 new COVID cases and two deaths. There are 47 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals. There was a new outbreak at Barbara Caffe Ristorante involving four staff members. Two staff at the August 8 restaurant on Wilson street tested positive, and the Amica in Stoney Creek reported one staff member testing positive.
Halton reported 37 new cases and three deaths. 14 of the new cases are in in Oakville, nine in Milton. Eight in Halton Hills and six in Burlington. There are 14 COVID patients in Halton hospitals.
Ontario Count
Ontario reported 1054 new cases of COVID with 54900 tests completed, resulting in a positivity rate of 1.9 percent. There were nine deaths reported—the lowest single day total since November. There are 675 people in hospital with COVID and 287 ICU patients.