COVID quarantine officer charged with sex assault, extortion

Two days after new quarantine rules were put in place Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has arrested and charged a security guard with multiple charges related to a quarantine compliance check in Oakville.

The accused is employed by one of the four private security companies hired and trained by the Public Health Agency of Canada to be designated Screening Officers under the Quarantine Act. Screening Officers visit travellers’ quarantine locations to establish contact, confirm identify and confirm that travellers are at the place of quarantine they identified upon entry into Canada, to ensure that travellers are complying with the mandatory 14-day quarantine requirements.

Hamilton Man arrested

Police investigation revealed that on February 18, 2021, the accused attended a residence in Oakville to conduct a quarantine compliance check. The accused informed the victim that they were in violation of the quarantine order and demanded that a fine be paid in cash. When the victim declined to pay, she was sexually assaulted by the accused. On February 23, 2021, HRPS officers with the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit located and arrested 27 year-old Hemant (full name) of Hamilton. Police will not be disclosing the name of the security company that employs Hemant, but can confirm that he has been suspended.

Hemant has been charged with sexual assault and extortion.

Hemant was released from custody pending a court appearance in Milton on March 23, 2021.

Halton Police believe there may be additional victims, and would encourage anyone who may have experienced something similar to contact their local police service (where the offence took place).

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Note: Screening Officers contracted by the Public Health Agency of Canada are not police officers and cannot issue an offence notice (ticket) or conduct an arrest. Immediate demand for payment of any kind should never be made in the course of a quarantine compliance check.