Hamilton Police officer nominated
Constable Vincent Ariemma of the Hamilton Police Service is a nominee for for Police Hero 2021. The awards are bestowed each year by the Police Association of Ontario .
In his nomination statement Constable Ariemma is described as “a tireless advocate for road safety and takes an educational approach to his traffic stops and encounters with public. His insight, professionalism and true kindness for us all, with such care and heartfelt dedication 24/7 365, needs to be recognized through this award. Vince takes time to educate drivers on the HTA and is part of Hamilton’s new Traffic Safety Unit.”
Community volunteer
Vince Ariemma has had various roles throughout the Hamilton Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police. In addition, Vince is a long time volunteer of local non-profit organizations such as the Ancaster Minor Hockey Association.
The nominating statement continues, “There is not one specific incident that makes Vince deserving of this award, it is his approach to everyday community policing whether on duty or not.”
“Vince was a Breath Tech and Detective Constable before joining the Traffic Safety Unit. Vince, along with the other elite members of the TSU, take a three-pronged approach focusing on high visibility, education and enforcement to complement the City of Hamilton’s ongoing safety programs. Vince proactively addresses traffic–related issues confirmed by collected location data and strategically responds to community concerns and requests.”