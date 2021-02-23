Wanted man could face murder charges
As the victim of a central Hamilton robbery and assault is fighting for his life, Police are now looking to arrest 27-year-old Jason Anthony Long on charges of Attempted Murder and Robbery in relation to an incident at 646 Main Street East on the evening of February 10.
Suspected accomplice will have charges upgraded
The 30-year-old victim is still on life support and police say his prognosis is not favourable. Decisions are to be made on whether medical intervention will be withdrawn. Should the victim succumb to his injuries the current charges against 33-year-old Madelene Peternel will be upgraded to First Degree Murder, and the charges on the arrest warrant for Jason Long will also be amended. Paternel was arrested shortly after at robbery and attack while Long escaped through a window.
Investigators are continuing to review hundreds of hours of CCTV footage from around the crime scene and are awaiting forensic results as they work towards identifying the third suspect.
Stolen Car found
The victim’s previously reported stolen Acura was recovered on February 12, 2021, in the area of King Street East and Connaught Ave.
Hamilton Police warn anyone who is knowingly assisting Jason Long to evade his arrest will face charges of Accessory After the Fact.
Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Daryl Reid of the Major Crime Unit by calling 905-546-3825.
To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online.