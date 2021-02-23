Hamilton reporting 38 new COVID cases
Hamilton’s new COVID case count was down to 38 from yesterday’s 55 cases with one death. The outbreak at the Salvation army added two more cases to total 28. There was one additional case at the Hamilton Detention Centre—also reporting 28 cases. There were three new cases at the Juravinski Hospital unit M2—now sitting at 7 in total. There was also a new outbreak at St Peter’s Retirement residence where one staff member tested positive.
Halton reported 30 new cases and one death. 10 cases were in Halton Hills, where the Amica in Georgetown added three more cases. Oakville and Milton reported 7 new cases each and Burlington six.
Ontario is reporting 975 cases of COVID19 and twelve deaths. Nearly 26,000 tests were completed—the lowest daily test count in several weeks. Locally, there are 343 new cases in Toronto, 186 in Peel and 89 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 585,707 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Hospitalizations were up slightly from Monday’s reporting to 718 cases and there were 283 patients in ICU.