City of Burlington and Team Burlington want digital support for small business continued
Burlington is calling for the Federal government to renew funding for the Digital Main Street (DMS) Future Proof program. Current funding for the DMS Future Proof program ends in February 2021.
The program provided grants to small business to allow them to transition from bricks and mortar stored to online by:
Creating an online store
Getting training on how to manage it
providing support to get the online store live
helping with marketing the store
Manufacturing needed support as well
Burlington welcomed the development of the DMS Future Proof Program in 2020 to support local In a release Burlington noted, “the need for digital transformation of business models is not just in local retail and main street business sectors but also in manufacturing and more traditional industries. The expansion of the Digital Main Street (DMS) program in 2020 to include the DMS Future Proof components DMS Labs, Transformation Teams and Community Collaboration projects administered through the Regional Innovation Centres (RICs) has been a critical support in helping businesses adopt new technology during the COVID-19 pandemic.:
The resolution was passed, in partnership with the Burlington Economic Recovery Network (BERN) and Team Burlington and Haltech Regional Innovation Centre, calling on the Federal government to:
• Work with the Regional Innovation Centres to renew and expand funding to the Digital Main Street Future Proof Program as soon as possible to help our businesses adopt new technologies to support their digital transformation and adapt their business model due to COVID-19.
• Explore opportunities to provide additional support to our main street business sector in adopting digital technologies and future proofing their business models.
• Support Canada’s technology sector to develop and bring to market new technologies that can support businesses in Canada and globally to adapt to the new business realities following the impacts of COVID-19 to both Business to Consumer (B2C) and Business to Business (B2B) business models.