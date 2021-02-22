Burlington’s warmest swimming pool to reopen
Aldershot’s indoor swimming pool will re-open in April. Councillor Kelvin Galbraith made the announcement recently at City Council. It’s good news for seniors especially who rely on swimming as a low impact exercise.
The pool has been closed since June 2020 for a major overhaul.
The re-opening date represents a slight delay from the original plan to re-open in February. This was because of a late decision to re-grout the pool, which was not part of the original plan.
The $800,000 renovation also included: repairs to the pool tank and pool deck, re-tiling of several surfaces, replacement of ceiling tiles and painting of the pool walls.
Schedule to be announced
Details around the re-opening and program schedule have yet to be announced. Historically, the Aldershot pool has offered the warmest water of any of Burlington’s public pools and been particularly attractive to seniors. City staff have confirmed that it will continue to be the warmest.
Story by Rack Craven