17 new COVID cases at Hamilton Detention Centre
The outbreak at the Hamilton Westworth Detention Centre has taken off with 17 more cases added to the 10 that were reported yesterday. 19 of the cases are inmates and eight are staff. The outbreak at the Good Shepherd Shelter has added three more cases, for a total of four—all residents. Two more cases were added at the Salvation Army Men’s Shelter to bring the total to 26. Overall, Hamilton added 55 new COVID cases. Hospitalizations were up by seven to 52. There were no new deaths reported.
Halton
Halton reported 31 new cases—14 in Milton, none in Oakville, seven in Burlington and one in Halton Hills. For the third straight day, no new deaths were reported in Halton.
Ontario reports 1058 new cases
Ontario is reporting 1,058 cases of #COVID19 with 11 deaths recorded and nearly 31,200 tests completed. Locally, there are 325 new cases in Toronto, 215 in Peel and 87 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 569,455 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Hospitalizations continued to ease with 646 hospital beds occupied compared to more than 1500 a month ago. ICU cases are currently at 280, down from 395 at this point in January.