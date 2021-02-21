Province reports 1087 new COVID cases
Ontario is reporting 1,087 cases of #COVID19 and 13 deaths. Nearly 48,200 tests were completed. Locally, there are 344 new cases in Toronto, 156 in Peel and 122 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 556,533 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Hospitalizations declined to 660. With 277 in ICU.
The major Outbreak at the Salvation Army Men’s’ facility on York Boulevard has pushed Hamilton’s new COVID count to 92 cases. There were 21 additional cases reported at the facility bringing the total to 24—22 of whom are residents. There was one COVID related death reported in Hamilton. A new outbreak was reported at the Juravinski Hospital, Unit M2 where three patients and one staff member tested positive. St Ann Catholic Elementary School has an outbreak involving two staff.
Halton’s COVID case count was down to 19—the lowest single day count in months. There was one death reported and no new outbreaks.