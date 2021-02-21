Hamilton COVID count drops sharply
After a day when a major outbreak at the Salvation Army Men’s Shelter spiked Hamilton’s new COVID case count to 92 cases, Hamilton Public Health reported only 19 new cases Sunday. There were no new deaths reported. An outbreak was declared at Umbrella Family and Child Centres of Hamilton’s before- and after-school program at Cathy Wever Elementary School, involving two children.
Halton Region reported 23 new cases and for the first time in months, there were no new cases reported in Burlington. There were 15 in Milton, six in Oakville and two in Halton Hills. There were no new outbreaks in Halton but the outbreak at Chartwell Brant Centre four new cases were reported.
Ontario is reporting 1,087 cases of #COVID19 and 13 deaths. Nearly 48,200 tests were completed. Locally, there are 344 new cases in Toronto, 156 in Peel and 122 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 556,533 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Hospitalizations declined to 660. With 277 in ICU.