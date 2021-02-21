Canada’s Car-of-the-Year finalists announced
Asian carmakers dominated the field as The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) its Best in Canada list for 2021 .
Six vehicle manufacturers now move one step closer to winning the 2021 Canadian Car of the Year and 2021 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year.
Kia and Genesis have both earned a pair of category wins this year with the Kia Telluride marking a repeat win in its category. Mazda, Subaru, Nissan, and Ram each take home best-in-class trophies to add to their cabinets, with the Mazda3 also receiving a second win in a row.
More than 250 vehicles were eligible for evaluation and voting in this year’s awards, including all on-sale vehicles: those newly designed, recently refreshed, and carried over from the previous year were all eligible upon receiving a minimum number of ballots submitted by AJAC journalists. Voting data was collected from expert jurors based from Vancouver to Halifax, who tested each vehicle on the same roads and in the same conditions faced by Canadian drivers from coast to coast every day.
Said Stephanie Wallcraft, AJAC president. “AJAC counts dozens of Canada’s foremost automotive critics among its membership. In producing these results, our journalist members demonstrated fierce dedication to their craft, informing Canadian drivers of the vehicles worthy of their purchase consideration in 2021.”
All 8 of these vehicles now qualify to be named 2021 Canadian Car of the Year or 2021 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year. These awards will be presented in March; details of that announcement will follow at a later date.
2021 Canadian Car of the Year and 2021 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year Category Winners:
Best Mid-Size Car in Canada for 2021
Mazda3 (repeat winner)
Best Large Car in Canada for 2021
Kia K5
Best Mid-Size Premium Car in Canada for 2021
Genesis G80
Best Small Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2021
Subaru Crosstrek
Best Mid-Size Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2021
Nissan Rogue
Best Large Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2021
Kia Telluride (repeat winner)
Best Mid-Size Premium Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2021
Genesis GV80
Best Full-Size Pick-up Truck in Canada for 2021
Ram 1500