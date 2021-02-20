Trudeau and Biden will hold summit next week
Both the PMO and the White house have issued news releases announcing a virtual summit between Prime Minister Trudeau and President Joe Biden will be held next Tuesday. The White House statement reads, “On Feb 23, President Joe Biden will participate in his first bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In this virtual event, the President will highlight the strong and deep partnership between the United States and Canada as neighbours, friends and NATO allies. The meeting will be an opportunity for the two leaders to review joint efforts in area of mutual interest such as the COVID-19 response, climate change and the economic ties that bind our countries , as well as the deep people-to-people bonds we share.”
The white house statement went on to say that members of the two nations’ cabinets will also meet virtually.
The CBC’s Katie Simpson is reporting that Canada will bring up Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, the two Canadians detained in China, and that Canada will continue to seek exemptions on Biden’s Buy American plan.
A news release from the PMO says COVID, economy, climate change are the main points of discussion
CBC is also reporting that in the wake of the Biden administration cancelling Keystone, some time will be carved out in these meetings to discuss energy, with Canada making the case it is a secure energy partner.