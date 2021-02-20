Hamilton COVID count spikes as a major outbreak hits Salvation Army shelter
A major Outbreak at the Salvation Army Men’s’ facility on York Boulevard has pushed Hamilton’s new COVID count to 92 cases. There were 21 additional cases reported at the facility bringing the total to 24—22 of whom are residents. There was one COVID related death reported in Hamilton. A new outbreak was reported at the Juravinski Hospital, Unit M2 where three patients and one staff member tested positive. St Ann Catholic Elementary School has an outbreak involving two staff.
Halton’s COVID case count was down to 19—the lowest single day count in months. There was one death reported and no new outbreaks.
After registering several days where COVID case counts were below 1000, the province is experiencing its third straight day of increasing case counts. Today Ontario is reporting 1,228 cases of COVID19 and 28 deaths. Nearly 57,200 tests completed. Locally, there are 331 new cases in Toronto, 228 in Peel and 132 in York Region. Hospitalizations rose by 10 to 699 cases but ICU cases dropped by six to 263. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 540,129 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.