Hamilton Vaccination plan rolled out
Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Medical Officer of Health, presented the local COVID-19 vaccine plan to the City of Hamilton’s Board of Health Committee.
The plan remains flexible and adaptable due to the uncertainties of the vaccine supply and prescribed timelines by the Province. The local change to provincial vaccination goal is vaccinating at least 75% of eligible residents using multiple methodologies. The strategies will include up to five large-scale clinics spread across the city, mobile and on-site clinics including pop-up facility clinics, mobile bus clinics, rolling clinics and drive-through clinics. Plans also include the use of family physicians and pharmacies as a way of further distributing the COVID-19 vaccine during later phases of the plan.
The Hamilton health partners have begun vaccinating members of the community who fall into Phase 1 of the Province’s COVID-19 Vaccination framework. To date, we have administered 26,082 vaccines, with approximately 9,550 second doses complete. The city of Hamilton currently has two vaccine clinics, a mobile vaccination clinic and a large-scale fixed-site clinic, as well as one additional large-scale clinic opening its doors in early March.
Elegibility
Currently, the following eligible populations are in the processes of receiving first and second dose of vaccination locally:
• Residents in long-term care homes and high-risk retirement homes.
• Staff and essential caregivers in long-term care homes and high-risk retirement homes.
• Alternative level of care (ALC) patients in hospitals who have a confirmed admission to a long-term care home, retirement home or other congregate care home for seniors.
• Healthcare workers.
Within the next 2-3 weeks, the following populations will be eligible to receive first dose of vaccination locally:
• Adults 80 years of age and older.
• Staff, residents and caregivers in retirement homes and other congregate care settings for seniors (e.g., assisted living).
• Health care workers in the High Priority level, and in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s guidance on Health Care Worker Prioritization.
• All Indigenous adults.
• Adult recipients of chronic home care.
Registration and booking for the next group of eligible recipients will open within the next 1-3 weeks. Information regarding registration, booking, and sequencing will be available on the COVID-19 Vaccines section of the City’s website.