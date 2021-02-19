Continued easing of local COVID counts
Hamilton Public Health reports 37 new cases of COVID and no new deaths. Hospitalizations sit at 45.There were three more cases reported in the outbreak at Mission Services, and three more students tested positive at St Teresa of Avila Catholic Elementary School. There were new out breaks reported at Carol Anne’s Place YWCA-one resident, Wesley Urban Ministries Day Centre- two staff, and the Mission Services Men’s Centre-one resident.
Halton reported 43 new case and no deaths—14 cases in Burlington, 13 in Oakville nine in Halton Hills and seven in Milton.
Ontario Hospitalizations drop
Ontario is reporting 1,150 cases of COVID19 and 47 deaths. Nearly 65,400 tests have been completed for a positivity rate of 1.76 percent. Locally, there are 376 new cases in Toronto, 264 in Peel and 108 in York Region. Hospitalizations continue to decline. There were 689 people in hospital with COVID, down 69 from the previous day. ICU patients dropped slightly to 269 cases. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 518,834 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.