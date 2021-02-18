Online COVID Concierge service available for small businesses in Hamilton
Businesses trying to navigate through the Corona Pandemic now have a single place to find out all the information the require. The City of Hamilton, along with the Flamborough, Hamilton and Stoney Creek Chambers of Commerce, have launched the Hamilton COVID Concierge for Business.
The Hamilton COVID Concierge for Business is a one-stop online resource centre and phone line dedicated to supporting Hamilton businesses with their COVID-19 business questions and concerns. Local businesses can access the new COVID Concierge for Business phone line at 905-521-3989 or by visiting www.hamiltoncovidconcierge.ca. Unlike many online and telephone services there are actual live agents available.
Information offered
Business owners can browse the website for updated information on:
o Federal or Provincial grants, subsidies or employment supports.
o Small Business operational matters along with municipal financial incentive programs.
o Municipal licensing or COVID related by-laws, as well as Provincial COVID Regulations applicable to businesses.
o Hamilton Public Health COVID-19 guidelines for business.
• The phone line is available Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
This program was one recommendation from the Mayor’s Task Force on Economic Recovery and will be in place until the end of the pandemic.
Commenting on the new service, Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger said,” One of the main needs of our business community is to receive and understand the latest information and requirements in order to stay in operation. The COVID Concierge service will provide up-to-date information and resources, the option to speak to a live representative and includes our three Chamber partners.”
For more information on doing business in Hamilton click here.