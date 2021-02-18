New COVID-19 vaccination clinic launching in Hamilton

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

Federal officials announced today that over 400,000 doses of COVID vaccine arrived in Canada this week. If the delivery schedules hold up there will soon be a need for mas vaccination clinics. With that in mind, beginning March 1, a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be launching at the St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton’s West 5th Campus. This clinic expands the local vaccination program and will be managed by St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton in partnership Hamilton Public Health Services, Hamilton Health Sciences, Primary Care Physicians and Hamilton Paramedic Services.

The SJHH large-scale vaccine clinic will be used on an on-going basis to accommodate those residents who are eligible for vaccine and able attend an on-site clinic. Vaccination will occur based on a phased approach outlined by the provincial government and is dependent upon adequate vaccine supply. Once the clinic opens, appointment bookings will become available to eligible recipients. The clinic will be available on a by-appointment only basis, there will be no option for walk-ins. The SJHH clinic is anticipated to start administering the vaccine slowly, with its full capacity being 2,000 vaccines per day.

The existing mobile vaccination clinic and fixed-site vaccination clinic will continue to vaccinate eligible individuals.

QUICK FACTS

• Vaccination roll-out is based on the prioritization framework as determined by Provincial guidelines.

• It is expected that vaccines will become available for more people in the winter and spring of 2021. It is expected that by end of 2021 everyone who wants a vaccine will be offered a vaccine free of cost.

• Working groups from across Hamilton’s health sector continue to work to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines are distributed effectively and equitably once they arrive locally. Teams are focused on implementing the provincial framework to ensure prioritization of key populations is met and that the logistics around local storage and distribution of vaccine supply are ready to be operationalized.

• It is vital that members of the public, even those who have been vaccinated, ensure that public health measures still be practiced until it is safe and said to be safe by the health professionals in all levels of government. Public health measures include: