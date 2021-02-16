Taste of Burlington Winter Program is back February 18 to March 21
Tourism Burlington has brought back the Taste of Burlington this winter with a special take-out program. Residents sick of cooking can enjoy the best of Burlington’s food scene February 18 to March 21 all from the comfort of their home. The various iterations of lockdown have really impacted the hard-hit restaurant industry. Residents are invited to contact the restaurants directly to place your orders. Taste of Burlington isn’t working with any third-party delivery companies as they want this program to benefit the restaurants entirely. So please check out #TakeOuttoHelpOut. There are 55 restaurants and eateries participating. Residents can also get a kit to cook at home or fill their freezer with frozen meals. Many restaurants are also offering traditional Taste of Burlington prix-fixe meals.
Indoor dining in is back on a limited basis
With the recent change in provincial guidelines and indoor dining allowed for up to 10 guests, some restaurants are offering their menus for dine-in also. For a list of restaurants check out the TOB passport.
How to participate
Residents are invited to renew their Taste of Burlington Passport or sign up for one. It’s free and it can be used to view menus on-line, check in at restaurants, enjoy return visit offers and win prizes, all on the mobile device. There will be weekly gift card giveaways, plus a grand prize of $500 to the restaurant of your choice just for checking in at TOB restaurants. The more times people dine out during #TOB2021 and check in, the more chances there are to win!
For a list of participating restaurants and their menus visit the Taste of Burlington site at: tasteofburlington.ca/take-out-program/ Bon Appetit!