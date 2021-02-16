Ontario COVID counts remained below 1000 over the long weekend
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 60 new COVID cases with no deaths recorded. There is a new outbreak at the Hamilton Wentworth Detention Centre where two inmates and five staff have tested positive.
Halton
Halton’s case count was 66, reflecting two days of counting after yesterday’s Family Day holiday when there was no reporting. There were no deaths in Halton. 27 of the new cases were in Oakville, 19 in Milton, 15 in Halton Hills and five in Burlington. There are no new outbreaks in Halton but the outbreak at Georgetown has four new cases. There were three more cases at Allendale Long Term Care and two more at Queen’s Avenue Retirement Home.
Ontario cases below 1000
Ontario is reporting 904 cases of #OVID19 today and 964 cases reported yesterday. 26 people have died over the past two days. Today, there are 320 new cases in Toronto, 154 in Peel and 118 in York Region. Over 27,000 tests were completed on February 15th and nearly 30,400 tests on February 14th. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 480,377 doses of the #COVID19 vaccine have been administered.