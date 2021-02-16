Learn about the future of connected autonomous vehicles
Here’s is an opportunity for anyone looking to build, test or pilot your connected /autonomous vehicle or smart city infrastructure technology in a real-world 5G test environment.
There have been a number of recent upgrades and expansion at the Centre for Integrated Transportation & Mobility including a private 5G network, V2X and Smart City IoT sensor technologies deployed in multiple urban environments as well as new partners, programs and funding options for any start-up or scale-up.
Richard Dunda, Directot CITM at Innovation Factory will be a speaker March 9 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am to discuss Connected / Autonomous Vehicle Related Events
Richard has spent more than 30 years in the software and communications/media industries including a long tenure at Microsoft and a strategic role with Rogers Communications. After closing out his corporate career, Richard has been immersed in and working with Canada’s start-up, scale-up, and growth companies as an executive, advisor, consultant, mentor, and coach. Richard leads the Centre for Integrated Transportation and Mobility (CITM) as Director and is an Executive-In-Resident at the Innovation Factory and Innovate Niagara.
About CITM
The Centre for Integrated Transportation and Mobility (CITM) is a division of Hamilton’s Innovation Factory.
The Centre provides business and technical advisory services and resources to Ontario-based startups and small-to-medium sized enterprises (SMEs) with the aim of accelerating the development of connected and autonomous, multi-modal and integrated mobility technology solutions or business models.
About Innovation Factory
Innovation Factory is a non-profit business accelerator, serving as the catalyst for tech innovation in the greater Hamilton area since 2011. Innovation Factory provides business services, training and mentorship to help entrepreneurs with advanced manufacturing, clean tech, information tech, life science and social innovations to bring their ideas to market, increase revenues, attract investment and create jobs. www.innovationfactory.ca