International Women’s Day Celebration from SOM & Cogeco

When Covid-19 put a hold on much of that joy that lives performance brings,Juno Award winner Jill Barber invited the Madison Violet duo of Lisa MacIsaac and Brenley MacEachern, along with the Good Lovelies, to start a friendly support group for musicians. The group has now grown to over a twenty members through the invitation of other artist friends or touring pals, all of whom have signed on to be a part of Madison Violet’s March 8th event. Madison Violet

Madison Violet’s 2019 album “Everything’s Shifting” may have unintentionally become a soundtrack for pandemic reflection; the album message shows how loss can shape perspective. In a time when touring, club gigs and music festivals are all indefinitely on hold, there is a more poignant a need to come together and support fellow musicians.

International Women’s Day Online Concert:

Madison Violet and the rest of the group are joining forces to showcase their talent in an International Women’s Day Online Concert: Madison Violet and Friends on Monday, March 8th. The online show is presented and produced by Burlington’s Sound of Music (SOM) and Cogeco and will be co-hosted by SOM Executive Director Myles D. Rusak and SOM Board Vice President Ashlee Livingston. The event is free and begins at 7:00pm and will be broadcast across SOM social media channels and on Cogeco’s YourTV.

“March 8th is an important day to me,” says Brenley MacEachern of Madison Violet, “not only because of IWD, but because my niece, Analiese would have turned 25 on this day and it’s no coincidence that she shared her birthday with such an important day. She was such a force in my life and a musical event with a group of inspiring and supportive women seemed like an amazing opportunity to celebrate Analiese and bring together our community everywhere.”

“We wanted to help celebrate the work of these exceptional artists. To really put a spotlight on them and the importance of coming together in the midst of the pandemic.” Said Myles D. Rusak, SOM Executive Director. “Music has the profound ability to lift us all and help manage this difficult time. With opportunities for artists to play live being severely impacted by the pandemic; we are grateful to be in a position where we can not only showcase this amazing level of talent; but hopefully help these artists during this time while bringing a temporary break from the pandemic world”

While the artists have been contracted by the Sound of Music, donations will also be accepted with 100% of the proceeds being donated to the artists performing.

Stay tuned to SOM social media for updates, show information and links:

A complete list of artists performing on March 8:

• Jill Barber (JUNO and ECMA Award winner)

• Kathryn Calder (from JUNO Award winning, New Pornographers)

• Ivan Coyote (winner of the ReLit Award, critically acclaimed author, storyteller)

• Maia Davies (from Ladies of the Canyon / award winning producer/singer-songwriter)

• Leela Gilday (JUNO Award winner)

• The Good Lovelies (JUNO Award winners)

• Madison Violet – Brenley MacEachern and Lisa MacIsaac (JUNO award nominee, Canadian Folk Music Award winner and John Lennon Songwriting Grand prize winner)

• Catherine MacLellan (JUNO and ECMA award winner)

• Melissa McClelland (Whitehorse / JUNO Award winner)

• Sarah MacDougall (Independent Music Award winner)

• Andrea Ramolo (Canadian Folk Music Award nominee)

• Ember Swift (Canadian Independent Music Award winner)

• Suzie Ungerleider (Oh Susanna / JUNO Award nominee, Genie Award winner)