Province reporting 981 new COVID cases, 42 deaths
Ontario is reporting 981 cases of COVID19 and 42 deaths. over 48,700 tests were completed. Locally, there are 209 new cases in Peel, 171 in York Region and 122 in Toronto. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 467,626 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Hospitalizations continued to drop with 705 reported, compared to over 900 a week ago.
Hamilton showed a jump in cases
As Hamilton gets ready to enter a relaxation of the lockdown it has been under since December Hamilton Public Health is reporting 105 new cases of COVID. There were three new deaths reported. New outbreaks were reported at the Good Shepherd Shelter in the former Cathedral Boys School involving one resident, and one at a Domino’s Pizza on Upper James where three staff tested positive.
Halton had 36 cases and three deaths. There were 13 new cases in Milton, 11 in Halton Hills, seven in Oakville and five in Burlington.