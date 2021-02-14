Hamilton removed 21 COVID cases from list
Hamilton Public Health has recalibrated its COVID 19 tally resulting in 21 cases being removed from the total. The number of active cases in Hamilton is now 283. There was one COVID-related death reported. The seven-day average for new cases in Hamilton is 27.2. The weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 population is down to 34. The reproduction number sits at 0.88 and the positivity rate for COVID tests is 2 percent. There were no new outbreaks reported overnight and the number of active outbreaks has reduced from 24 to 18 since Friday.
Halton Public Health reported 33 new cases—15 of them in Oakville. No deaths were reported.
Ontario tally under 1,000
Ontario is reporting 981 cases of COVID19 and 42 DEATHS. over 48,700 tests were completed. Locally, there are 209 new cases in Peel, 171 in York Region and 122 in Toronto. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 467,626 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Hospitalizations continued to drop with 705 reported, compared to over 900 a week ago.